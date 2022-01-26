Makerere University private students fail to access online admission letters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private sponsored students at Makerere University on Tuesday flocked the Senate building after they failed to download their provisional admission letters.

On Monday, the university announced the release of admission letters and issued guidelines to private sponsored students to access their copies online, while government-sponsored students would pick their forms physically.

The students who also applied online, use the same accounts that were created on the university website for application to download the provisional admission letters.

Following the announcement, many students attempted to download their forms in vain.

The information on the website read, “No admission history, your provisional admission letter has not been generated please contact the registrar’s office and failed log in,” among others.

Patience Ngonzi, a student admitted for Bachelor of Agribusiness said that she thought the problem was with her phone, but other students were facing the same problem.

Marion Nabirye, a student admitted to the university explained that her issue was failing to log into the site where she had to download her provisional admission letter.

Chris Mwesigye, another student that was in the line noted that when he tried a number of times to no avail, he chose to follow the video guide created by the university to aid students in accessing the letter which also failed.

“I have been redoing the process following this video step by step but still the same response of no admission history.” When some students sought answers from the registrar’s office as to why they were not accessing their forms, they were advised to go back home and wait until the system can be restored.

“It is a system failure issue, just wait for some time it will be sorted,” one of the workers informed the students.

First-year students will report on January 29, 2022, and should have at least paid 60 percent of their tuition.

Makerere has been experiencing issues of system failure since last year in September, when it embarked on migrating data from an old students’ record management system, the Academic Information Management System-AIMS, to the Academic Management Information System-ACMIS.

