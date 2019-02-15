Makerere University Council to review Kamunyu suspension

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Council will review the suspension of Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi and two other association leaders.

Last month Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe suspended Kamunyu, Bennet Magara, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema for alleged indiscipline and inciting of staff.

The suspensions have since caused an impasse between the university management and staff.

Appearing before MPs on the Committee of Education on Thursday, members of the University council led by Lorna Magara, the chairperson said that they will determine if the law was followed to suspend the staff.

According to Magara, Nawangwe’s decision to suspend the staff will either be maintained or reversed after the review.

Magara also appealed to the striking lecturers to return to work.

Although the MPs asked the council to expedite the review process, Magara said she didn’t want to flout university procedures. She also said they do not want to be seen as being biased.

Prof. Nawangwe defended his actions, saying that he wants to restore sanity in the university.

Lira Woman MP Joy Ongom Atim says the situation at Makerere requires urgent attention.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu asked if the council has powers to reinstate the suspended staff as they review their suspension. However, his proposal was rejected by the chairperson of the committee Jacob Opolot.

Opolot asked the council to address the standoff in at least two weeks time.

