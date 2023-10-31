Makerere staff protest delayed inauguration of appeals tribunal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University staff associations have expressed frustration over the University Council’s failure to inaugurate a new Staff Appeals Tribunal, despite the appointment of a new chairperson two months ago.

In August, Dr. Henry Michael Onoria was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Staff Appeals Tribunal, following a five-month period of inactivity after the suspension of Justice Patrick Tabaro by the University Council. He was supposed to start work on 1st October 2023.

Onoria’s appointment came after Makerere University Staff Associations, including the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa), the Makerere Administrative Staff Association (Masa), and the National Union of Education Institutions (Nuei), had written several letters urging the Chancellor to intervene in the matter.

The tribunal has played a crucial role in offering an alternative avenue for university staff who have been dismissed to challenge the decisions of the Appointments Board and to obtain a just and unbiased hearing. However, since its suspension, nothing has been happening.

To many staff, the suspension of the staff tribunal meant that it eliminated an important avenue for university employees facing dismissal to seek redress. Currently, a substantial number of staff members find themselves at odds with various proceedings within the institution, putting their job security in jeopardy.

The University Chancellor thereafter appointed another chairperson to lead the tribunal which brought certainty to the university staff community.

But, a letter dated 27th October 2023 signed by three Staff Associations- Muasa, Masa, and Nuei addressed to the University Council Chairperson that URN has seen, they have questioned the logic behind the delayed reinstatement of the tribunal when the new Chairperson is already appointed

“In letter Ref.MAK/CH/08/2023 dated August 26, August 2023 to you, the Chancellor sounded aggrieved by your actions when you ignored his guidance. You may recall that he too had three options (i) going to court ii reporting these matters to the visitor and iii choosing a non-confrontational and in the same communication appointing a new chairperson of the Staff Tribunal. Why is it taking so long for the staff Tribunal to be inaugurated to commence business? Do you take pride in the agony of the appellants who badly need justice?” reads part of the letter.

“Currently, we decry the University Secretary Mr. Kiranda’s action of removing appellants to the Staff Tribunal from the payroll well aware that on appeal the law entitles such employees to half pay until their cases are concluded. For example, why did Mr. Kiranda remove Mr. Nuwagaba from the payroll well aware of the law? Is there premeditated malice in the management of the staff affairs in some cases?” reads another part of the letter.

When contacted, the University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe said that he was on leave.

Attempts to obtain comments from either acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Umar Kakumba or University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda were unsuccessful, as neither of them responded to inquiries sent to their known telephone contacts.

