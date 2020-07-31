Makerere shortlists three for deputy vice chancellor race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has finally shortlisted three candidates who are in the race to become deputy vice chancellor.

The development comes after the University spending close to a year without a substantive deputy vice chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

The candidates are; Prof. Anthony Mugisha, Associate Professor Allan Mulengani Katwalo and Professor William Bazeyo who is serving the same position in acting capacity.

None of the trio is a novice to the race since each has had a hit on the office for at least more than once. Although Bazeyo had led the race in 2018, his appointment was challenged by Prof. Mugisha arguing that the search process unfairly and unlawfully denied him a chance to compete for the job.

In April 2019, the High Court quashed Bazeyo’s appointment on grounds that he was recruited irregularly but Professor Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor of Makerere University appointed him in acting capacity. Bazeyo has held the office still in acting capacity following the elevation of Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe to the university’s top job in 2017.

According to an information from the university communications office, the three professors will hold public presentations on August 10, this year.

The Deputy vice chancellor for Finance and Administration oversees the finances and administration of the University and is responsible for planning, budgeting and development of the university, resource mobilization, investment, human resource management, security, estates and works, and procurement.

The office also monitors the Finance Department, the planning and development department and the security department among others.

URN