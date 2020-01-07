Makerere set for 70th Graduation Ceremony, women top class

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 13,509 graduands will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during the 70th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University over four days next week. Of these, 50.5% are female and 49.5% male.

Two women emerged the best and will be recognized for this. The best student in the Humanities was Rita Namukose who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Sarah Namayengo topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

A total of 420 Graduands obtained a Cummulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence attaining First Class Degrees.

The Office of the Academic Registrar has confirmed lists of graduands (see bottom) for the ceremony that will be held from Tuesday 14th to Friday 17th January 2020. Every first degree graduand will be expected to pay sh 208,000 as convocation, graduation and transcript and certificate fees before being allowed into the ceremony.

The Schedule for the four-day ceremony will run as follows;

DATE: TUESDAY, 14TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

• College of Natural Sciences

• College of Education and External Studies

• College of Health Sciences

DATE: WEDNESDAY, 15TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Business and Management Sciences

• College of Computing and Information Sciences

• College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security

DATE: THURSDAY, 16TH JANUARY, 2020

• Makerere University Business School

DATE: FRIDAY, 17TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology

• College of Humanities and Social Sciences

• School of Law

Makerere AR 70th Graduation Lists Day1 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 2 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 3 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 4 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd