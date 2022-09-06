Makerere plans to gift all professors with ‘jobs for life’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere university staff at different levels are embroiled in debates on a proposal by the university council to review senior staff terms and enable professors to work until 80 years of age.

Specifically, the policy is set to be changed so that professors and associate professors get post-retirement contracts until they clock 80 and 70 years respectively. Uganda’s life expectancy is estimated by World Health Organisation to be at 70 years for women and 67 for men.

In a letter dated 25th July 2022, the University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda informed the university bursar, Director Human resources, and Director Legal Affairs of a decision made by the university council on the 22nd June 2022 to review the university policy on post-retirement contracts for Professors and Associate Professors.

In the letter, the University Secretary asks the Finance planning administration and investment committee plus the legal rules and privileges committee to develop the implementation guidelines for a revised policy for the council’s consideration

Besides giving full professors may be given post-retirement contracts of up to 80 years and associate professors up to 70 years, the policy proposal also calls for considering post-retirement contracts for non-teaching staff. It also proposes considering evidence of participation in curriculum review and mentorship as a requirement for post-retirement contracts.

Previously, Associate Professors have been given a contract up to the age of 65 years broken into two (3,2) to allow for review with the first contract being 3 years and the second one 2 years; and Full Professors given contracts up to the age 70 years broken into three (4,4,2) for review with the first contract being 4 years, the second contract being 4 years and third contract 2 years.

This, the Secretary says, is to allow the university to retain productive talents and resourceful academics and seek a precise mechanism of determining senior academic staff who qualify for discretionary post-retirement contracts.

The discussions are happening after the reappointment of Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as the vice-chancellor on the 12th of August which was opposed on age grounds by some of the university staff as his term was set to expire on August 31, 2022.

A section of Makerere staff led by associate Prof Jude Ssempebwa and Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi petitioned the University Council to challenge the re-appointment.

They pointed to the age limits requirement which had been sealed between 40 and 65 years indicating that Nawangwe being 66 years old, was not eligible for re-appointment. They said Nawangwe’s reappointment was against the university human resource manual.

Now the re-appointment of Nawangwe outside of the eligibility age bracket paves way as a precedent for enabling septuagenarians and octogenarians to partake of the employment and income in their evening years. It also validates Nawangwe’s appointment after the act.

URN