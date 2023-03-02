Makerere, Kyambogo and Muni Universities win big at 2023 Huawei ICT regional finals in SA

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s university team to the Huawei Sub Saharan Africa Regional ICT competition has returned home with three titles.

Team Uganda was represented by Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Gulu, Kabale Muni University at the compeition held February 22. The 16-nation competition attracted over 16,000 participants from over 500 institutions.

Uganda’s Makerere University scooped the grand prize in computing track and also managed to win the first prize in Network track, while Kyambogo University scooped second. Gulu and Kabale managed to get third position.

Muni University won the first prize in Cloud trach out of 18 teams. Out of the six Ugandan teams, four qualified for the global competition with Gulu and Kabale universities who got the third prize failing to qualify for global event scheduled to take place in China in May, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kenya won the grand prize for both Network and Cloud track.

The annual Huawei ICT Competition is a key piece of the ICT Academy Campaign. It targets university and college students worldwide, aiming to facilitate communication between schools, enterprises, and governments while building a robust talent ecosystem.

Through this competition, Huawei aims to challenge the students’ ICT knowledge as well as the practical and application skills, and ultimately, inspire innovation with the theme of “connection, glory, future”.

After seven years of development, The Huawei ICT Competition has become one of the biggest event of its kind in Africa. The competition covers latest technologies such as cloud computing, AI, mobile networks, big data, that are pertinent to students’ competitiveness in the job market.

Over the years on the African region, Huawei has signed cooperation agreements with over 250 universities in 14 Sub-Saharan countries on establishing Huawei ICT academies. This cooperation has enabled more than 7,000 university students to obtain Huawei ICT certification, which makes them better candidates for ICT-related jobs.In Uganda, over 18 universities have signed which include, Makerere, Muni, MUBS, Soroti, Kabale, Kyambogo, Nkozi, Mbarara, KIU and IUIU among others.

” The thrilling Sub-saharan Africa Regional ICT competitionprovided participants with exposure to different technology fields. It focused on three main tracks: Network, Cloud and Computing. These are essential in world today and are critical for businesses, institutions, and individuals to stay connected and secure. The event was not only educational but also entertaining,” said Christopher Ivan Katoogo from Makerere University.