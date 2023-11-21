Makerere graduation date changed to give students time to clear fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has rescheduled its 74th graduation ceremony, now slated to run from January 22 to 26, providing students with additional time to settle outstanding fees.

Initially planned for the second week of January 2024, the revised graduation program will commence on January 22. The inaugural day will feature ceremonies for the College of Natural Sciences (CONAS), College of Health Sciences (CHS), and School of Law (SOL).

The Academic Registrar, Professor Buyinza Mukadasi, notes in a statement issued on Monday evening that the adjustment aims to assist students in meeting their academic requirements and financial obligations.

“We have extended to accord our students who are due for graduation an opportunity to clear their financial dues. We call upon students who are expected to graduate to use this time to ensure that they have satisfied the academic requirements and financial obligations,” said Professor Buyinza.

The registrar also encouraged graduating students to take advantage of this extension, facilitating a seamless transition into the next phase of their lives. This adjustment comes after students faced challenges due to technical issues within the system, impeding timely fee payments for the semester, despite the previously set graduation date.

Anticipating a substantial number, the institution is poised to confer degrees upon more than 13,000 students during the week-long ceremony later in January.

