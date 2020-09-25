Makerere confirms October 3rd re-opening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has confirmed that it will go ahead and resume teaching and learning in the first week of October despite the main building being gutted by fire last week.

First to return will be the final year students of the College of Health Sciences who return on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

According to the Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye Namoa, teaching and learning for continuing students will resume October 5, while learning in other colleges for finalists will resume on October 17th.

FULL STATEMENT

Resumption of Teaching and Learning Activities for Students of Makerere University Semester Two 2020/2021 Academic Year

This is to inform all final year students of the College of Health Sciences that teaching and learning activities will resume on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

Teaching and Learning activities for final year students in other remaining Colleges/Schools will resume on 17th October 2020.

Final year students in the above two categories should report to their respective Colleges for detailed academic schedules and health-related information.

Teaching and learning activities for continuing students (non finalists) will resume on 5th October 2020 under the Open Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) mode following approval by the National Council for Higher Education. The Principals/Deans will provide detailed schedules of teaching and learning for each College/School. Students under this category are not required to report to the University.

Please further note that the schedule of the remaining Semester Two shall from October 2020 to December 2020.

All students and staff must strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health to combat the spread of COVID-19 which include among others

Mandatory wearing of a clean mask covering the mouth and nose

Social distancing

Washing of hands with soap and/or sanitizing hands.

Alfred Masikye Namoah

ACADEMIC REGISTRAR

22nd September 2020