Makerere admits 1,400 students as PUJAB concludes 2020/2021 admissions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public University Joint Admission Board-PUJAB concluded the selections of students who are joining universities during the 2020/2021 Academic Year, through the National Merit Government Sponsorship admissions.

At least 103,000 Senior Six leavers applied for undergraduate government sponsorship in different public universities last year. However, the 2020 UACE results indicate only 65,723 passed with a minimum of two principal passes and would, therefore, qualify for university admission.

Makerere University and its Nakawa based business school will jointly admit only 1,481students on different programmes. The other eight public universities are yet to declare their admission lists. Usually, Makerere University admits almost half of the available slots.

Charles Sentongo, the Makerere university Deputy Registrar in charge of Undergraduate Admissions and Records, says that although the list is out, the university is uncertain of when the listed students will start picking their admission letters.

“We cannot tell when the listed students will pick their admission letters not until the lockdown is lifted or universities are allowed to operate,” says Sentongo.

This year, the board experienced a technical glitch which led to the crashing of the servers and eventually losing all the students’ data. The glitch coupled with the impacts of the lockdown caused a delay in university selections which are supposed to be held in May.

The selection of all students to be admitted on government sponsorship was done by Makerere University until 2014 when the student challenged the process in the courts of law leading to the creation of the University Joint Admissions Board.

Besides the national merit, there are other avenues where government sponsors students including the district quota system which was introduced in 2004 to enable bright students from underprivileged schools in remote communities to get a university education. There are also special slots reserved for Persons with Disabilities and individuals who have excelled in sports activities.

