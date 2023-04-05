MAK 100 YEARS: Absa Bank Uganda plants 300 trees in Kabanyolo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Staff from Absa Bank Uganda have planted 300 trees and adopted 100 indigenous trees at the Makerere University School of Forestry, Environmental and Geographical Sciences Botanical Garden. The new Botanical Garden is found at Makerere University Agricultural Research Institute Kabanyolo, as part of the activities to celebrate 100 years since the establishment of Makerere University (Mak@100) and 50 years of Forestry Training.

The College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences – under the stewardship of the School of Forestry, Environmental and Geographical Sciences – is establishing a 30-acre Botanical Garden at Kabanyolo, Wakiso district with a vision to be the leading centre of excellence in in-situ conservation of indigenous plant species in Uganda.

Robinah Mukasa Kamuntu, Absa Bank Uganda’s Head of Communications and Citizenship, said, “As a pan-African bank, we are honoured to be partnering with the School of Forestry, Environmental and Geographical Sciences to advance the growth and development of Uganda’s green spaces and overall natural environment. It is through partnerships like these that both the public and private sectors can work together to find solutions to the environmental challenges facing the country and the continent as a whole.”

The Botanical Garden will serve as a one-stop centre of plant collections of diverse origins, and ecosystem types, and used for training, research, outreach and recreation in Uganda.

Professor Fred Babweteera, the Dean of the School of Forestry, Environmental and Geographical Sciences said, “The work that needs to be done in this field is rather immense and requires a multi-sectoral approach to help us deepen our research into and conservation of the rich and diverse species of flora of Uganda that contribute to the nation’s recognition on the global stage as having an exceptional natural environment, and I would like to thank Absa for being a part of this effort.” He further added that this Botanical Garden will improve air quality and provide other important ecosystem services.

The Principal of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Professor Gorettie Nabanoga reiterated the importance of partnerships with the private sector in the quest for ensuring sustainability and addressing environmental challenges. She appreciated Absa Bank for supporting the initiative and staff for physically planting the trees and committing to adopt them. She added, “This proves that environmental consciousness is an important value embraced by Absa and staff.”

The bank’s staff will be allowed to adopt the planted trees to ensure that they are properly nurtured and grow to maturity. Absa Bank strongly believes in not only planting but growing trees to address the current deficit of forest and tree cover in Uganda.

Absa’s Mukasa Kamuntu added, “This is just one of the many efforts we are driving under our citizenship agenda – and specifically the pillar of environmental sustainability. It is also a key element of our wider goal to be a force for good in the communities within which we operate, and we believe we can create a much bigger and more meaningful impact by getting our colleagues to be an integral part of the effort.”