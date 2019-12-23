Major traffic operations launched on all road out of Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City roads are a bee hive of traffic as he festive season draws near. There is heavy traffic vehicles destined for upcountry areas.

Hundreds of people were also spotted on Monday jostling through the busy streets to find alternative routes to avoid the heavy traffic.

Police have stepped surveillance to cab accidents. This includes ensuring all drivers carry permits, vehicles are road worthy, avoid speeding and excess loading.

Samalu Ssembatya, a traffic officer on Kyebando road told URN that they have already apprehended some drivers for breaking the regulations.

According to Ssembatya, to ensure compliance they stop every suspicious vehicle.

John Ssenyojo, a security at one of the buildings in Kibuye told URN there are more traffic officers on each road compared to the past.

He raises concern about Boda bodas and taxis, saying they have proved to be unruly and have deliberately refused to succumb to police requirements.

Traffic officers on Kibuye road declined to comment about their work. The Traffic Police Spokesperson at CPS also declined to comment, saying they are still monitoring the situation.

****

URN