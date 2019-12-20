Majid Al Futtaim opens first Carrefour Store in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall chain, has today opened a first Carrefour Store in Uganda.

The retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia are now at the popular Oasis Mall, with a store that covers over 2800 square meters selling area and “offers shoppers great value and choice, through a combination of offers and promotions”.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarket in Uganda has so far recruited 130 Ugandan employees and has contracted 60 more from external local companies. The company has also engaged 230 Ugandan suppliers to stock the Carrefour store in Uganda.

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world and stocks more than 20,000 high quality products from international and local brands.

The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates almost 300 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues. Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base.

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 15 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.