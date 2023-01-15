Maize millers in Fort Portal blame farmers for poor quality produce

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maize millers in Fort Portal City have faulted maize farmers for the poor quality of maize flour produced.

The maize millers said this during an engagement on Friday between officials from Uganda National Bureau of Standards – UNBS and Small and Medium Enterprises- SMEs owners in Fort Portal on product quality and standards.

The maize millers made it clear that farmers supply them with poor quality grains which result into substandard final product.

Vincent Musinguzi who owns a maize milling factory said that they buy substandard grains from farmers who are not sensitized about the quality of produce they should be supplying to the millers.

He said that since the farmers are also in need of quick cash, they harvest the maize before it is properly matured or dried.

Jane Kabakama, a maize miller said that UNBS should always carry out sensitization trainings for farmers to educate them on the quality of produce they should supply to millers.

Kabakama said that agencies like UNBS should not entirely blame processors for the poor quality of the flour on the market because its production is a chain starting from the garden.

Barbra Kamusiime, an official from UNBS said that they had always received complaints on the quality of the maize flour on market for being substandard and harmful to consumers. She said that they have realized that the producers are not aware of the standards they have to follow to come up with high quality produce.

*****

URN