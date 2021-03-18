Maize ban should open eyes for government to manage standards – PELUM

PELUM recommends that ministry of agriculture should prioritise and allocate funds for publicising, disseminating and educating citizens on standards

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | A membership civil society organisation, Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda has added its voice on the current debate surrounding the quality of maize grain traded in Uganda and Kenya.

PELUM Uganda has been working to improve the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and the sustainability of rural communities through various programmes since 1995. It has a total of 61 members – organisations and individuals.

In a joint statement issued at their head offices in Ntinda, Kampala on March 17, the group said, the maize debate should focus beyond economic implications.

“As PELUM we note with great concern that the current debate on maize products has been narrowed down to the likely economic loss and tension between the two countries and less attention is being given to the broader aspects of quality and noncompliance to the standards of Uganda’s products,” the statement reads in part.

It adds that key to note is the health of Ugandans who are the major consumers of the maize that contain aflatoxins which are linked to cancer cases.

The members said the ban spoils the overall image of Uganda’s agricultural products both at regional and international markets and that all stakeholders in the value chain must work towards filling the gaps therein.

“We are convinced that the failure to address the persistent glaring issues of quality and standards of agricultural products will negatively affect Uganda’s efforts to attain the National Development Plan III goal – increase household incomes and improved quality of life – and the attainment of sustainable development goals,” the statement adds in part.

This development came seven days after East Africa’s largest economy, Kenya lifted a ban on maize imports from Uganda which it had said contained high levels of aflatoxins that could put lives of consumers in danger.

But it lifted the ban with strict conditions on adherence to standards. In line with this, PELUM recommends that the partner states should implement standard measures detailed under Article 81 of the treaty establishing the East African Community.

They also say that government through Parliament fast tracks the passing of the food and nutrition bill to address the health challenges as a result of aflatoxins and other mycotoxins in agricultural products.

That government should revive and strengthen cooperatives that would be responsible in ensuring standards of all crop harvests.

They also say the ministry of agriculture should prioritise and allocate funds for publicising, disseminating and educating citizens on standards.

The other is that government should strengthen regulation and ensure food safety for all citizens through Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

Meanwhile, PELUM says farmers should embrace chemical free farming systems like organic farming. They should embrace good post-harvest handling practices by acquiring inputs like silos, drying yards, and tarpaulins to ensure high grain quality.

On the other hand, traders should only buy good quality produce from farmers and always offer better prices for well-maintained produce.

Traders too should have proper transporting, storage materials and equipment such as moisture protective bags.

They also said that civil society should partner with government in designing sensitisation programmes on standards targeting farmers and traders.