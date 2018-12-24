Maiden Intra-African Trade Fair held in Egypt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first-ever Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) to be held on the continent was held in Cairo, Egypt, between Dec.11-17, with the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, calling for the implementation of initiatives that will add meaning to that African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“We need to implement initiatives that will add meaning to that singular event, initiatives that will catalyse a strong production/industrial base for production of export manufacturing, initiatives that will improve our knowledge of, and access to, trade and investment information and initiatives that will facilitate movement of goods across borders in competitive terms,” Prof. Oramah said during the IATF opening ceremony.

The IATF, organized by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union, and hosted by the Egyptian government, attracted about 70,000 visitors.

The trade fair came follows the successful signing of the AfCFTA that seeks to enhance trade and economic growth across Africa.