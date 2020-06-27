Mahyoro landing site gets UGX 960M fish handling facility

Kitagwenda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen at Mahyoro landing site in Mahyoro Sub County in Kitagwenda district have cause to smile after government constructed for them a fish handling facility worth 960 million shillings.

The facility which was constructed by Premier Systems with funding from African Development Bank, is among the Multi-national Lakes Edward and Albert integrated Fisheries and Water Resource Management project.

Eng. Steven Ogwete, the project coordinator, said that the fully-fledged facility was constructed with the aim of promoting Trans-boundary Corporation between Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC among other benefits.

The facility, which is the first of its kind at the landing site, has a waterborne toilet, a guardhouse, fish stalls and offices.

Speaking at the hand over function on Friday evening, Jjuma Kaheru, the Mahyoro LC III chairperson and the representative from the body of fishermen appreciated the handling facility saying it will ease their work.

He also asked the State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, for modern fishing gears.

Robert Mugabe, the Kitagwenda district LC V chairperson, said that the facility will help improve on the quality of fish as well as the livelihood of the fishermen.

The area Member of Parliament Abbas Agaba Mugisha warned the fishermen against violating the fishing guidelines if they are to benefit from the lake and the facility as well.

Minister Adoa noted that the Marine Forces at the site will be transferred after every six months to avoid connivance with fishermen to promote illegal fishing. She also advised the fishermen to find alternative sources of income.

********

URN