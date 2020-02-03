Magyezi says no to creation of new districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Local Government Rapheal Magyezi has called for the end of the creation of new administrative structures, saying they have broadened the funding gaps at levels of government.

According to the minister, local leaders and parliamentarians should instead be focusing on creation of economic zones in the already existing structures to boost local economies, hence increased local revenue tax collections.

The minister said this on Friday while addressing local leaders in Rwenzori Region at the Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal.

Minister Magyezi said time has come to change the orientation where leaders must shift from only seeing their structures as local administration units, but local economic development units. He said this can be done by facilitating development and providing a necessary environment for private sector players.

Sarah Ayesiga from Masindi District said local governments are still a step away from enabling development since most of the money they collect locally is remitted to the Central Government, hence leaving funding gaps.

She pointed out the need for local government to depend on revenues they collect from their own localities.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the chairperson Kabarole District local government says government must support local government initiatives that are aimed at increasing the local tax base. The chairperson also demands that the central government should allow local governments utilize their own revenues.

The minister in response agreed with the need to release the resources to the lowest administrative units to effect change through their own planning based on their local needs. He also considered the need for increased budget allocation for local governments.

Uganda is divided into over 140 districts with administrative structures that include, among others, a Chief Administrative Officer and a Resident District Commissioner.

*****

URN