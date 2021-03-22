Magufuli was a dedicated servant of Tanzania- Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has paid tribute to the former Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli describing him as a dedicated servant of Tanzania, East Africa and Africa.

Magufuli 61 died on Wednesday at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. His death was announced by the then Vice President Samia Suhulu.

President Museveni on Monday visited the Tanzanian High Commission to pay tribute to Magufuli where he signed a condolence book.

Museveni said that it is unfortunate that he is mourning Magufuli on the day when he was supposed to be in the country to sign key agreements for commercialization of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline between Uganda, Tanzania, and Total SE the parent company of Total E &P in Entebbe.

Museveni said that two weeks ago, he wrote to Magufuli jokingly telling him that today would be a double victory day because 42 years ago, on the 21st of March, the Tanzanian People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) together with Uganda Freedom fighters led by President Museveni had defeated the Army of President Idi Amin in Rugando, Mbarara.

He said that Magufuli’s death is a sad occurrence that has left a great challenge in not only Tanzania but the whole of Africa.

He also said that that leaders should emulate Magufuli’s legacy of being a dedicated servant.

On Saturday, President Museveni declared 14 days of mourning in honour of the deceased leader. Museveni also directed that the flags of Uganda and that of the East African community shall be flown are half-mast throughout Uganda’s missions abroad.

On Friday, Sami Hassan Suluhu, who was Magufuli’s Vice President was sworn in as the first female president of Tanzania.

********

URN