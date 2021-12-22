Magogo pledges more support to the growth of women football

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Engineer Moses Magogo, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has pledged more support towards the development of women’s football in his next term of service.

He disclosed this in his end-of-year message delivered at the FUFA house in Mengo. “We will continue to invest in women football. The feedback internationally and locally we have received for airing the women football live on television has just encouraged us to continue,” Magogo briefly stated.

Adding that, “The National Women Football Teams have done very well and this has been by design. The current U20 that is in the last 8 in Africa were the champions of U17 (COSAFA & CECAFA) and were only 180 days away from the FIFA U17 Women World Cup when COVID-19 kicked in.”

In his explanation, Magogo said that it is visible that more than 50% of the population of Uganda is made out of women, who shouldn’t be neglected.

In the same address, Magogo also revealed that the Federation has expanded the FUFA Junior league based on the 16 Uganda Premier League –UPL teams to 12 team leagues in a bid to create an avenue of identifying several talents.

“We have taken the decision to expand the FJL from 16 UPL-based teams to 12-team leagues in each of the 8 regions of FUFA thus bringing the number of teams involved to 96 and players to 2,880 from 400,” he said.

Adding that, “We are commencing on registering and categorizing the football academies, reinventing the Schools of Excellence Programmes, and also starting the competition of the Elite National Post Primary Schools Football competition which will be by invitation”.

Magogo also revealed that the Federation is looking forward to making FUFA Technical center Njeru, a national sports institute that will help to empower sports administrators.

“The long vision is converting the FUFA Technical center in Njeru into, The Uganda Professional Sports Institute that will offer long-term training of graduates and technical person as career training and we are currently seeking a license from the National Council of Higher Education,” he said.

*****

URN