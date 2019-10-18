MAGOGO: FIFA warns Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has warned Uganda on third party influence of football affairs. This in relation of reports that suspended FUFA boss Moses Magogo could face investigations by local police.

Reports indicate that CID department of the Uganda Police has opened investigations on the matter involving Magogo.

In a letter dated October 16th sent to the Uganda FA Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Suubi Watson, the FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura warned authorities in Uganda to avoid influence in football affairs.

“FIFA has received information that the Ugandan authorities wish to open further investigations into the matters of Mr. Moses Hassim Magogo, the FUFA President,” said Samoura in her letter.

The development comes after FIFA last week suspended Magogo for two months and imposed a fine of about US$10,000 (36.5 million shillings) because he was involved in the re-sale of 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets which is against the ethics of FIFA.

“Whereas FIFA respects the laws of the land where it’s member associations operate, it is imperative to note that the offenses that Mr Magogo entered a Plea Bargain with FIFA are exclusively FIFA Regulations,” added Samoura in her letter.

The FIFA Secretary general went on to make it clear that any acts by authorities that may lead to violation of FIFA Statutes Art 14 par 1 (1) may lead to sanctions up to suspension of FUFA.

“Suspension of FUFA will automatically imply suspension of FIFA forward funding and participation of Uganda National teams and representative clubs from International football,” added Samoura.

*****

URN