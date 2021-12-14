Magere residents, MPs condemn confinement of Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents neighboring the home of former National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi have protested the heavy deployment of security personnel in the area.

Kyagulanyi was on Tuesday blocked from leaving his home in Magere, Wakiso district to go to Kayunga district to campaign for the NUP candidate, Harriet Nakwedde in the Kayunga district LC5 by-elections.

Security comprising of armed police and Local Defence Unit-LDU personnel deployed on Monday evening at the junctions connecting to his residence.

Neighboring residents and business operators in the area say that the security personnel were deployed on Monday at around 9pm and spent the whole night patrolling the entire area, while others camped at Kyagulanyi’s gate blocking entry and exit of people.

On Tuesday morning, the police blocked and turned away several people among them journalists and politicians who attempted to access Kyagulanyi’s residence.

Tom Muwonge, the Mayor of Kasangati town council who was also turned away, said the deployments in the area were uncalled for and has caused tension amongst his residents.

“They are raising people’s pressures high, there is no need for deployments and cutting off roads. All the armored vehicles and guns are everywhere, people are scared this is not the war,” he said.

Vincent Katumba and his colleague David Kaluna, all residents of Magere described the police act as an expression of cowardice.

NUP MPs who were turned away included Derrick Nyeko of Makindye East, Aloysius Mukasa of Rubaga South, and Muwada Nkunyingi, the Kyadondo East MP.

Nkunyingi condemned the unlawful actions of security personnel against members of the opposition.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigire said the presence of the security in Magere is a response to the intelligence information that Kyagulayi was planning to lead a procession from Kampala to Kayunga to show support to the NUP candidate in Kayunga district campaigns for the by-elections.

*****

URN