Madi Paramount Chief released on bail

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Madi Paramount Chief Drani Stephen Izakari has been released on bail after spending two weeks on remand at Openzinzi Prison.

Izakari was released on Friday after the Moyo Chief magistrate Ronald Kayizi granted him a cash bail of 1 million Shillings. His two sureties were asked to execute a non-cash bond of 10 million shillings.

Court further instructed chief Izakari to hand in his passport and land title of the land in Lopire village in Pakele sub county Adjumani district.

“I have considered the submission of both the counsel of the accused and the learned state attorney and this court has the discretion to give the accused person bail with or without sureties, the state has not sworn any affidavit to prove that the accused person will interfere with the investigations,” said Kayizi.

According to chief magistrate Kayizi, it will be unfair for this court to keep the accused person on remand when court and state does not know when the investigation will be completed so that the hearing can commence.

“The state has told the court that the investigations are still incomplete, he has not given the court timeline when the investigation shall be completed,” he noted.

The Madi paramount chief was remanded to Openzinzi prison on April 19, 2023 by the Magistrate grade one of Adjumani Jude Kamaganga after the court charged him with seven counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault.

Earlier on, prosecution led by Swali Menya, had objected to bail application for Chief Izakari on account that he is a paramount chief and committed the offense against his own subjects and will most likely interfere with witnesses and police investigations adding that all the counts are serious offences.

However, Counsel Walea Sophie of the Legal Aid Clinic Adjumani branch who represented the accused cited article 28(a) of the 1995 constitution which states that an accused person in court is innocent until proven guilty or pleads guilty. She further argued that keeping Chief Izakari in court is in breach of the law.

Chief Izakari was arrested following a violence that happened on Easter Sunday violence in the disputed Apaa land, where it is alleged that the Chief incited a group of people who mobilised and tortured the locals in the area, and burnt houses.

The case has been adjourned till May 19, 2023, when Chief Izakari will appear for mention of the case.