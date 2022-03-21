Madi Okollo leaders demand reintroduction of rhinos at Ajai game reserve

Madi Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in Madi Okollo district have asked the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to transfer some of the white rhinos at Zziwa Ranch in Nakasongola to Ajai Game Reserve.

The leaders made the demand on Friday during the inaugural Madi Okollo district Cultural gala held at the district headquarters.

They noted that since Uganda’s white rhino population was originally from the West Nile, they requested that they be returned to the area.

Lower Madi County Member of Parliament, Ronald Afidra says the return of the white rhinos will greatly boost the tourism potential of the district and the entire West Nile sub region.

According to Joanne Aniku, the district woman MP, the reintroduction of white rhinos will equally enhance the development of other sectors especially the recently approved industrial park.

The prominence of rhinos to the people of the West Nile is seen from the naming of buildings and places in the sub region. One of the places named after the white rhino is the Rhino Camp, which is home to hundreds of refugees.

Meanwhile, Samuel Mori, a retired civil servant believes that if the Uganda Wildlife Authority returns the white rhinos, it will also revive the popularity of the defunct White Rhino Hotel in Arua.

During a visit to Arua district in 2019, the former Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu promised the people of West Nile that white rhinos will be restocked as soon as their numbers increase.

In the past, West Nile was once a popular home to White Rhinos but the animals were transferred to Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary to avoid extinction due to the insecurity during the 1970s to 1980s period that threatened their life.

Uganda’s native rhino became extinct, the last wild animal recorded as being seen in 1983.

Zziwa sanctuary Ranch that is breeding rhinos currently has a stock of 33 rhinos.

*****

URN