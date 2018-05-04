Madhvani Foundation launches Sh700m 2018/19 scholarship program

Madhvani Foundation has invested six billion shillings so far in Uganda’s University Education

Kampala, Uganda | JIMMY SIYA | The Madhvani Foundation on Wednesday announced the 2018-2019 Scholarship annual award worth Sh700 million . The Initiative reintroduced in 2003 has so far offered over Sh6.5 billion and supported over 2000 Ugandan students studying both scientific and technical courses.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Chairman Madhvani Foundation-Board of Directors, Gerald Sendawula said “We are proud to have supported over 2,000 underprivileged Ugandan students from different Ugandan universities across the country. I get emotional to see the business community display such a great sense of giving back to the communities in which they operate”.

The Foundation has registered success in the growth of the beneficiary numbers. One hundred seventy six (176) students were granted the award last year, which was the highest record of awardees compared to previous years.

The Scholarship disciplines open for sponsorship are Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Actuarial Science, Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Commerce, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Engineering, Food Science & Technology, Information Technology, Environment, and Medicine.

Also in attendance were two alumnus who testified of their appreciation and experiences of the Madhvani Foundation Scholarship. Innocent Agonza lost his parents at a young age and had to fend for himself and his young siblings to survive, the scholarship gave him an opportunity to study and complete a Bachelors Degree in Agro-business Management, at Makerere University.

In his second year as medical student, Richard Mugahi was desperate when both his parents lost their jobs. He took a chance to apply for the scholarship and was fortunate to receive the award. Today he is a Public Health Specialist working as a District Health Officer in Fort Portal Western Uganda, and is the current President of the Madhvani Foundation Scholarships Alumni Association.

The Scholarship Sub Committee Chairman, Anthony Butele, urged the students to apply for the scholarship for which he explained “the application process is transparent and the beneficiaries are selected on merit as long as they have the requirements as stipulated on the application form”.

*******

The Application form for the 2018/2019 Scholarship can be freely downloaded from the Foundation website at www.madhvanifoundation.com and hand delivered to Madhvani Scholarship secretariat – Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation offices, Plot No. 96-98, Business Park, 5th street, Industrial Area, Kampala .The closing date for submission of completed forms is the 31st May 2018.