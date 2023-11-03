Machetes: Details emerge on men in viral video

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Men captured in a viral video with machetes on their waists have been identified. They are Sukura Onganyi and Derrick Kamira.

The video was recorded minutes after a patrol team commanded by Sgt Joshua Isabirye stopped three men who attempted to avoid arrest.

According to police patrol team commander Sgt Joshua Isabirye, the incident happened on Tuesday night.

Sgt Isabirye and his team conducted were conducting operations at Sempagala Zone, Ntinda, in Nakawa Division where they encountered three men on a motorcycle UFX 639Y. In a report, Sgt Isabirye said the men decided to flee from police on their motorcycle, which created suspicion.

Police decided to pursue the three and in the process of wanting to make a turn to dodge the force’s patrol vehicle, they ended up knocking it and they fell down. The group however quickly jumped on the motorcycle again but the police also pursued them further.

“The individuals attempted to evade arrest using the motorcycle but ended up crashing again. This was near the church of Pr Abed Bwanika. They were captured and this led to the discovery of critical information,” Sgt Isabirye reports.

While searching them, one of the locals recorded a video that showed newly purchased machetes hidden inside their trousers in the waists. Locals are seen in the video looking shocked and some kicking the suspects as police restrain their actions against the culprits.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said Onganyi has since said he is 19 years old and a resident of Kamwokya, while Kamira is aged 23 and a resident of Kiyembe Zone, in Makindye.

“In response to these developments, a case has been initiated for investigation regarding the possession of deadly weapons against the two suspects. The injured suspects have been provided with medical attention at China Hospital Naguru and are under police guard,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police have now embarked on hunting for the third person so that he can be charged alongside Onganyi and Kamira. ASP Owoyesigyire said the recovered machetes will be part of the evidence in court as the trio will be facing trial.

“The motorcycle with registration number UFX 639Y and the panga has been secured as evidence. Further investigations will include searches of the suspects’ residential homes and an effort to establish their criminal intentions within the area,” Owoyesigyire said.

Kampala Metropolitan which covers Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono, and parts of Mpigi districts has had a series of panga-wielding attacks that have left scores injured and others dead.

The incidents have mostly been registered in Nsangi, Kyengera, Namungoona, Nansana, Bulenga and Kira.

