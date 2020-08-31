Mabirizi institutes criminal charges against Bobi Wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyer Male Mabirizi has opened criminal charges against National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi on allegations of giving false information about his age.

In his documents filed before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court, Mabirizi contends that Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on two occasions gave false information about his age which attracts a criminal offence under the Penal Code Act.

Mabirizi alleges that while obtaining his passport in 2000 from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Bobi Wine falsified his documents indicating that he was at that time 18 years old which is different from his official academic documents.

In his evidence before Court, Mabirizi attaches Bobi Wine’s Makerere University Academic Transcript leading to the award of Diploma in Music Dance and Drama which indicates that he was born on February 12, 1980, but not in 1982 as indicated in his passport .

It is also alleged that on July 11 2017, Kyagulanyi gave false information to the Clerk to Parliament who is a public officer that he was born on February 12, 1982, well knowing that it was false. As a result, Mabirizi contends that the Clerk to Parliament entered that false information on their website and if the clerk knew the truth, she wouldn’t have done so.

As a result, Mabirizi in his two separate files wants the court to issue a warrant of arrest for the Kyandondo East Member of Parliament so that he can appear in court and be charged with the offences.

He argues that he has sufficient evidence from Uganda National Examinations Board, Electoral Commission and Makerere University to secure a conviction on the four charges levied against him.

Mabirizi’s decision to petition court started after information on the Parliament website indicated that Bobi Wine was born in 1982, completed Primary level of education at nine years, Ordinary level at 13 years and Advanced Level at 16.

Mabirizi doubted whether Bobi Wine started Primary One at the age of two years but Mabirizi later managed to get documents also with discrepancies thus petitioning the court.

This is the second case Mabirizi has filed against Bobi Wine. The first was a petition he filed at the Wakiso Magistrates Court accusing Kyagulanyi of having lied his age to the Returning Officer while being nominated for Kyadondo East Parliamentary elections.

Mabirizi previously asked for the academic documents of President Yoweri Museveni such that he can institute similar proceedings against him but he did not succeed.

********

URN