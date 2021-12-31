Mabirizi files for a warrant of arrest for Pastor Bujjingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyer Male Mabirizi has filed for a warrant of arrest for Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo and his recently introduced wife, Suzan Makula Nantaba.

Mabirizi in his application at the Chief Magistrates Court of Entebbe also wants 10 other people who attended Bujjingo’s customary marriage ceremony to be arrested for attending what he refers to as an illegal function.

According to an earlier suit filed by Mabirizi, Bujjingo’s marriage to Makula is illegal because he is still legally married to Teddy Bujjingo, with whom they have four children. He says Bujjingo’s marriage to Makula is an act of bigamy which is a felony that carries a five-year imprisonment sentence.

The 10 other people that Mabirizi wants to be arrested include; Prof Pastor Simeon Kayiwa, Frank Gashumba, Charles James Ssenkubuge, Paul Kato Lubwama, Simon Peter Kaswabulu, John V Sserwaniko, Dickson Mubiru, Isaac Daniel Katende, Nancy Kabahumuza and Susan Nalwoga.

Mabirizi also wants the judge to issue witness summons for seven other people. He wants the seven to give witness testimonies on January 21, 2022, in regard to the marriage. These include the permanent secretary of the ministry of gender, Aggrey Kibenge, the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the director of Makerere Institute for Social Research, the Kabaka of Buganda or his agent, the registrar general of Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Ibra K Mukasa.

Some of the persons that attended the ceremony and Mabirizi wants them to be arrested have since come out to deny attending a customary marriage and instead insist they were invited to a party hosted by Makula’s parents as guests.

*****

URN