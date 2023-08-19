Mabirizi drags Speaker, Muhoozi to court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyer Male Mabirizi has filed a case against Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa for allegedly organizing an unlawful gathering in Teso.

Mabirizi filed the case at Kumi Chief Magistrates Court on Friday. The file contains 21 other accused persons including the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, and Members of Parliament from within Teso and other parts of the country.

The case stems from the events on Monday where Muhoozi, Tayebwa, and a host of leaders invited by Among conducted public rallies that attracted thousands of people in the Kachumbala and Kongunga sub-counties in Bukedea district.

Mabirizi argues that the accused persons, under MK Movement/MK Army, organized, managed, and addressed a political gathering where political statements and activities were made and performed.

He accuses the group of managing an unlawful gathering contrary to Sections 56 and 57 of the Penal Code Act, conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Sections 180 of the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces Act, 2005, and Section 390 of the Penal Code Act.

The other grounds are scandalous conduct by the officers, conducting prejudicial to good order and discipline, disobedience of statutory duty, common nuisance, and conspiracy to commit misdemeanors. Mabirizi also wants the court to issue criminal summons against the accused persons.

He said that the rallies disrupted business and the movement of people and their property when the roads were blocked in Bukedea, Kumi, and Soroti.

Muhoozi, also Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations is a serving UPDF officer who has been moving around the country in a bid to replace President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 general elections.

His two-day tour to the Teso sub-region was characterized by heavy security deployment which limited the movements of the people to some areas, especially in Soroti City.

On Tuesday Mabirizi filed another case against Among with the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala over alleged money laundering. Mabirizi is questioning how Among acquired property worth billions of shillings within seven years as Member of Parliament for Bukedea district.

Mabirizi also filed another case of common nuisance at the Criminal Division Court in Kampala against Muhoozi and seven others.

