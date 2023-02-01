M-Net and MultiChoice launches Luganda channel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | M-Net and MultiChoice have launched a new channel for subscribers in Uganda dubbed in Luganda. The channel will be on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315. The channel tagline ‘Tuli KuGround’ (meaning ‘we are on the ground’), encompasses MultiChoice Uganda’s ambition to be rooted in Uganda and offering accessible channels, packed with wide selection of world class local entertainment.

The Uganda communications Commission Executive Director, Eng. Irene Kaggwa applauds MultiChoice Uganda for the continued efforts to provide local content for Ugandans in a language they understand. “We recognize the contribution MultiChoice continues to make on the local content front in the film industry in Uganda and appreciate the commitment to ensuring Ugandans get great entertainment and opportunities for youth that add value to the industry as a whole,” she remarked.

Pearl Magic Loko channel head, Margaret Mathore said: “We are thrilled to launch yet another fantastic and exciting channel for our viewers. This is aimed at providing the best African stories to a mass audience at an affordable price.” MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager, Rinaldi Jamugisa said, “We are living out the business’s mission to be the best African storyteller – it’s not just a slogan for us, it’s a reality we bring to our treasured audiences.”

