Lydia Wanyoto declares bid for Speaker of 12th Parliament

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lydia Wanyoto, the Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament-elect, has declared her intention to run for the speakership of the 12th Parliament.

Wanyoto announced on Friday during a press conference held at Malukhu Ward in Mbale City, near the late Maumbe’s building — the site where President Museveni survived an assassination attempt by Amin’s soldiers in the early 1980s during the Goliera War.

According to Wanyoto, it has been 30 years since someone from the Bugisu region contested for the speakership position, following the late James Wapakhabulo, the first Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking at the press conference, Wanyoto emphasized that among the five candidates vying for the position, she is the most qualified. She highlighted her extensive experience serving the country, including: Membership in the NRM Central Executive Committee, MP at East Africa Legislative Assembly, service in AMISOM under the president’s deployment, presidential advisor, and holding a Doctorate in Law.

Wanyoto also noted that she has been awaiting her official gazettement as the Woman Member of Parliament-elect for Mbale City, which will allow her to formally pursue the speakership. She urged party leaders, including President Museveni, to support her bid.

She explains that according to NRM procedures, after elections interested candidates for speakership position apply and the party then calls a delegates conference at Kyakwazi before the coming up with a stand, saying that therefore NRM has not officially backed Annita and Tayebwa as alleged in media

Backing her candidacy, Josephine Awuma Wambende, a female councillor representing Industrial East Ward in Mbale City, said President Museveni should support Wanyoto, citing her impressive credentials and capabilities. Wambende credited Wanyoto with boosting NRM’s performance in Mbale City to 70% during the 2026 general elections, a record high for the city.

Bashilu Manana, Publicity Secretary for Northern Division, called on all MPs from Bugisu to support Wanyoto to ensure the region secures the speakership.

Similarly, Kawanga Dawuda, Secretary for NRM Northern Division, highlighted Bugisu’s strong support for NRM in the recent elections and urged the president to recognize this by backing Wanyoto.

URN