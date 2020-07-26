Lyantonde district vice chairperson collapses dead during party

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lyantonde district vice chairperson Juuko Katungi collapsed during a function on Saturday and died moments later.

Katungi, the Kinuuka sub county representative was giving a speech at party in Kashagama when he collapsed.

According to Fred Muhangi, Lyantonde district chairperson local council V, Katungi has been battling with Arthritis for a long time.

He says he has been bedridden for the last three months and it was only today that he decided to attend a party where he met his death.

Muhangi says Katungi was influential in the creation and starting of Lyantonde district which was paved from Rakai district.

Hadadi Mutagobya, a friend to the deceased said Katungi collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Kinuuka where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Katungi, 55 joined politics in 2006 as district councilor representing Kinuuka sub county and served at different positions of the district executive committee.

By this morning some mourners were gathered at the deceased’s home in Kinuuka. The family is yet to finalise with the burial preparations.

******

URN