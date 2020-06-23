Lyantonde conjoined twins referred to Uganda Heart Institute

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A set of conjoined twins who were recently born in Lyantonde district has been referred to Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) for a specialised heart assessment. The seven-day-old baby girls who were born in Lyantonde General Hospital last week share the chest umbilical cord and stomach.

Dr Bashir Luzige, who performed a caesarean operation on their mother Aisha Turyakira had referred them to Mulago Specialised Women Hospital for further attention. Turyakira was admitted at Kawempe Hospital due to her deteriorating health condition while the babies were taken to Mulago where the doctors examined and scanned them.

The father of the twins Benon Baryamujura, a resident of Kiteredde village in Mpumudde sub-county says that the babies have now been taken to the heart institute to ascertain the condition of their hearts. He says that the heart institute confirmed that babies had separate internal organs except for their two hearts which are covered in one membrane.

He is waiting for the medical forms from the heart institute for the doctors to determine the next step of action.

******

URN