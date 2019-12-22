Lwengo accident death toll rises to seven

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people that died in an accident which occurred on Friday evening along Masaka – Mbarara highway has risen to seven after two others were announced dead on Saturday afternoon at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sarah Mboowa, 24, a resident of Bulenga, Betty Babijyweba, 40, a resident of Busembatya, Rose Nabikola, 37, a resident of Kalungu, Paul Iganga, Katende Ssemwongere, 18, a resident of Bulenga and Ivan Ssenteza, 19. The victims were heading to an introduction ceremony of a friend.

The accident occurred at Kyabbogo in Kingo Sub County when a speeding global bus registration number UAU 523H rammed into a Toyota Noah registration number UAN 429H which had reportedly made an abrupt U-turn in the middle of the road.

Christine Muwanga is currently the only survival among the occupants of the Noah. However, she is still in a critical situation. Paul Kangave, the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, says police has transferred her to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

*****

URN

Kangave adds that police are working closely with families of the deceased to ensure that they can take the bodies for burial.