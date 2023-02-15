LUWERO: RDC orders arrest of brokers at police stations, outposts

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luwero Resident District Commissioner has directed the District Police Commander to arrest brokers at police stations and outposts citing rampant extortion. A number of people hang around police stations and outposts in the district where they act as go-betweens policemen, complainants, or relatives of accused persons.

Some of the brokers even participate in police operations, which has prompted residents to question the police’s mode of work. The cases are common at Wobulenzi and Kasana police stations among others.

Richard Bwabye Ntulume, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner says that he has recieved several complaints of extortion involving accused persons or complaints. Bwabye says that the actions of such people have tainted the police image and they are unlawful. As a result, the RDC has directed the DPC to arrest the brokers and hold to account officers in charge of stations for profiting from the extortion ring.

Abdul Mazinga, the Luwero district speaker says that some residents fear police stations and end up paying brokers to help them pursue their cases.

“Even in cases where some people are right, they fear to directly approach the officers in Charge of Police stations and end up paying brokers to pursue the cases on their behalf. This problem is common at police stations and courts,” Mazinga said

Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander has confirmed the receiving directive but asked for time to comment on the allegations. In 2022, the Savannah Regional Police Professional Standards Unit recieved complaints against about over 70 Policemen involved in extortion, bribery, and case mismanagement among other cases.

Some policemen were suspended while others were reprimanded over gross misconduct. In 2019, the Inspector General Of Police Martins, Okoth Ochola ordered Commanders to stop working with crime preventers in operations, warning that they face arrest if they are found at their stations. The crime preventers were accused of extortion and committing human rights abuses, which tainted the police image.

URN