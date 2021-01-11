Luwero police impounds four vehicles as NUP candidate escapes arrest

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Denis Sekabira the National Unity Platform Parliamentary Candidate for Katikamu North is on the run after escaping arrest for defying the suspension of campaigns by the Electoral Commission. Sekabira escaped arrest after police officers cornered him at Luwero Central Market in Luwero town council where he was found campaigning.

Luwero is one of the 11 districts and cities that were affected by the suspension of campaigns resulting from a surge in Covid-19 infections. The others are Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo and Tororo. However, in Luwero parliamentary candidates have intensified their campaigns in disregard of the ban.

The Luwero District Police Commander, Abraham Tukundane explains that Sekabira’s campaigns expose the vendors and other people at risk of COVID-19 infections. Tukundane says that although Sekabira managed to escape they are hunting for him to answer charges of defying the EC guidelines.

He says that they also managed to impound four campaign vehicles from the campaign venue as part of their investigations.

They include the sound track Toyota Canter UAN 629X, Mark Premio UBA 2201 and Harrier registration number UBE 427L. Tukundane has reminded the Officer In-charge of Police Stations not to allow any candidate to hold public campaigns in the last lap in adherence to the EC guidelines.

Sekabira denies campaigning in the market, saying that he was only making a drive through the road.

Sekabira is running against seven candidates including Gaddafi Nasur from NRM, Charles Sebyala-DP and Ronald Kizza Ssenyange, Fredrick Makaire and Ronald Ndawula, all independents. Recently Brenda Nabukenya, the National Unity Platform candidate for Luwero Woman MP Seat told URN that they had resolved to defy the ban because EC didn’t consult them, saying the suspension of the campaigns is political.

Nabukenya alleged that health officials at the district headquarters have repeatedly made it clear that most COVID 19 cases are registered at Bombo Military Hospital, which conducts tests among soldiers from other districts.

********

URN