LUWERO: Police Flying Squad hunt killers of teacher

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero District have by the Flying Squad unit to track the killers of a Secondary School mathematics teacher.

Nathan Ssebugulu’s body was found dumped in Katikamu near the Kampala-Gulu highway after a two day search. Police say they suspected that he was waylaid by unknown attackers who first tied his hands with ropes and then strangled him.

The Fying Squad have reportedly stepped up their search for clues, and have initiated digital phone tracking in a complicated process since there are no known suspects. Still the police are optimistic that with collaboration of the telephone service providers, they are going to get useful clues.

What happened?

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Nathan Ssebugulu, 45, a Mathematics teacher at Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi and Luwero Seed Secondary School both in Luwero District mysteriously went missing.

As per his daily routine, teacher Ssebugulu that Thursday afternoon rode his motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer Reg. No. UFT 066Z from Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi to Luwero Seed Secondary School in Katikamu Sub-County, about five kilometers apart.

After rendering his services there after 5pm, he rode his motorcycle from the school and headed back home at Kikaabya village in Wobulenzi Town Council.

Departing from Luwero Seed Secondary School, teacher Ssebugulu offered a lift to a female colleague. Upon reaching Lukomera Trading Center along the Kampala-Gulu highway, the female colleague disembarked and Ssebugulu proceeded alone home at Kikaabya village in Wobulenzi.

Recounting the ordeal, Anthony Ssekibengo, the Head teacher of Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that after 11pm on Thursday evening, Ssebugulu’s wife started calling her husband’s friends asking if they knew his whereabouts since he had not arrived home.

All Ssebugulu’s friends joined in the search. Ssebugulu’s boss at Mulusa Academy, first reported the case of a missing person at Wobulenzi Police Station. Later a joint search of locals and Police was intensified.

His body was found after a two days’ search discovered dumped in Katikamu near the Kampala-Gulu highway. It’s suspected that he was waylaid by unknown attackers who first tied his hands with ropes and then strangled him.

It’s also suspected that the assailants only targeted his life because they left the body lying next to his motorcycle. His other belongings were also not taken.

It was also reported according to the female colleague he moved with before dropping her at Lukomera, she noticed, they had been trailed by three boda boda motorcycles.

Patrick Lule, the Acting Savannah Regional police publicist has in reply to URN’s questions on the progress of the investigations a week after the murder, said that they have since engaged the force’s flying squad.

According to Lule, the hunt for the suspects is yet to bear fruit, over a week later after the tragedy. He says that it’s why they have engaged forensic experts to help find possible leads. Lule reveals that the forensic experts are hopeful that the phone communications will be of help in one way or the other.

Relatedly the bereaved family of Yasin Sserunga, an 8-year-old Pupil at Destiny Primary School in Luwero District who went missing from his parents’ home on January 7, 2023 at Kisule-Butanza village in Katikamu Sub-County and was found beheaded in a suspected ritual murder, have asked the Police to find the victim’s head.

Sserunga’s body was found without the head and toes. His torso was later buried at Kasanga village in Nakasongola District, but to date, the Police are yet to recover the missing body parts. The family is concerned over having not buried the other parts.

One suspect identified as Robert Mawanda, has since been arrested.

Patrick Lule, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson has since asked the family to remain calm because the police are determined to ensure they get justice and recover the missing body parts. According to the Police report, 58 people were murdered in 2022 in Luwero and the District was ranked eighth in the country in number of homicide cases.

URN