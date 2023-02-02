LUWERO: Parents furious as UNEB withholds results of 132 candidates

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The headteachers of Kisazi Primary School in Makulubita sub-county and Kasana Junior Primary school in Luwero town are under fire from parents following the decision by the examination body to withhold the PLE results of their children for alleged examination malpractice.

Last week, Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB released the Primary Leaving Examination results for the year 2022. However, the examination body withheld the results of 55 candidates from Kisazi Primary School and another 77 candidates from Kasana Junior Primary school.

In his January 27th, 2023 letter to the Luwero District Inspector of Schools, the UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo, said they withheld the exam results for suspected examination malpractices.

He said the affected candidates and headteachers will be invited to meet the examination security committee for a fair hearing at the date to be communicated. The communication by UNEB has left both parents and candidates in shock.

Augustine Mukooza, a parent at Kasana Junior Primary school says that when UNEB announced the results, he asked his children to check the results via sms but to their disappointment, they were not displayed. Mukooza says that he was forced to call the headteacher who told him to wait and is yet to explain what happened to the results to date.

Mukooza says that they are confused about how the exam malpractice could have happened in the presence of UNEB supervisors. Gerald Luninze, another parent says that he thought the exams were withheld over UNEB fees only to get shocking news today about exam malpractice. The parents have vowed to stage a demonstration at the school insisting that the headteachers must be held accountable as individuals over the said malpractices.

Some of the affected candidates are confused, saying that they are waiting for an explanation from headteachers.

Boaz Tumbe, the Director of Kasana Junior Primary school asked for time to comment on the matter, saying that he was in transit to UNEB offices in Kampala.

Lawrence Ssempijja, the headteacher of Kisazi Primary School said he is equally disappointed over the UNEB decision because no malpractice took place during the exams at the school.

Ssempjja said that he is ready to appear before the security committee with the candidates to defend themselves over the allegations.

