LUWERO: MTN Uganda hands over a new fully equipped three-classroom block at PEAS Horizon High School

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PEAS Horizon High School in Luwero District has received a new fully equipped three-classroom block worth Shs 202 million courtesy of MTN Uganda.

The school located in Bombo Kalule, off Luwero Bombo Road, has 178 students.

The project was funded by MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, and implemented through Promoting Equality in African Schools (PEAS), a non-government organisation dedicated to improving access to quality education countrywide.

Speaking during the classroom handover ceremony on April 13, MTN Foundation Senior Manager, Bryan Mbasa said the company’s bold step to invest in the school’s facilities is in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility geared towards boosting students’ access to high-quality education.

“We therefore strongly believe that with this new three-classroom block fully equipped with furniture and a water tank, the school will expand access to 180 new learners, facilitate better instruction, improve student outcomes, and reduces dropout rates, among other benefits,” he said.

Mbasa said education and especially secondary school education is one of the most important phases of every student’s life.

“Secondary school education has proved to help empower young boys and girls, provide a foundation for our young people, reduce infant mortality rates and elevate their economic status,” he said, adding that it is prudent that every child access secondary education irrespective of their social status, their gender or social-economic background.

This comes as United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) statistics indicated last year that one in 10 children in Uganda did not report back to school while National Planning Authority (NPA), estimated in 2021 that up to 30% of children were likely to drop out due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

PEAS Horizon High School Principal, Steven Kavuma thanked MTN Uganda for the contribution that will make a difference in the students learning.

Over the years, MTN Uganda in partnership with PEAS has implemented various infrastructural projects in various educational institutions across Uganda such as constructing classroom blocks and sanitary facilities at Kichwamba PEAS School in Kabarole District, Noble PEAS High School and Aspire PEAS School in Ibanda District which has positively impacted thousands of students in the Western region.

The company has also constructed classroom blocks and staff quarters for Bigodi Secondary School in Kibale District and Rwengobe Primary School in Kamwenge District respectively in the same region.

MTN Uganda has supported more than 42 ICT labs in various educational institutions including six in technical institutes such as Amelo Technical Institute located in Adjuman District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District.