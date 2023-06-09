Luwero Leaders ask President to use Heroes Day to fulfil pledges

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With the Heroes’ Day celebrations in Luwero district due today, local leaders have asked President Yoweri Museveni to fulfill the pending pledges he made to the area that ushered him into power. Luwero and Nakaseke were significant battlegrounds during the 1981-1986 war, where numerous National Resistance Army heroes lost their lives.

The Heroes’ Day celebrations will take place at Kasaala playground in Butuntumula sub-county, Luwero district under the theme “Arise Uganda: Our Heroes’ Sacrifices Now Bear Fruits.” President, Museveni is expected to preside over the celebrations as chief guest.

Local leaders and residents in Luwero district are urging President Museveni to use the occasion to restore trust by announcing when his promises to the area will be fulfilled.

Erastus Kibirango, the Luwero district LC V chairperson, expressed disappointment that apart from limited rehabilitation packages, the region has been neglected in terms of infrastructure development. Kibirango highlighted Museveni’s unfulfilled promises to upgrade the Wobulenzi-Zirobwe-Kabimbiri road and provide support for the construction of a district headquarters, hospital, and pineapple factory, among other commitments.

Despite the district’s efforts to commence the construction of the hospital and district headquarters, insufficient funding has caused significant delays. Kibirango eagerly awaits Museveni’s announcement of a fresh reconstruction package that prioritizes infrastructure development in recognition of fallen heroes’ sacrifices and the area’s contributions to his rise to power.

Ronald Ndawula, the NRM Chairperson for Luwero district, emphasized the need for a central museum to house the skulls of fallen heroes that were collected and buried in mass graves. He suggested that such a museum would serve as a valuable tourist attraction and educational resource.

Denes Sekabira, the Katikamu North Member of Parliament, highlighted the lack of municipality status for any town council in Luwero district, while numerous other regions across the country have been elevated to this status.

The four Members of Parliament representing Luwero district have already announced their decision not to attend the Heroes’ Day function, citing Museveni’s abandonment of the area after the war and the belief that the event may not bring about any tangible change.

Additionally, some individuals criticized Museveni for the delayed compensation of veterans and bereaved families of fallen heroes, even after 37 years since the war. Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner, stated that during the Heroes’ Day celebrations, President Museveni will commission road works for the upgrade of the Luwero-Butalangu road, demonstrating his commitment to fulfilling his pledges.

Bwabye added that Museveni has instructed the Luwero-Triangle ministry to locate land and construct a war monument to house the skulls of fallen heroes, as requested by local leaders. Furthermore, the government has allocated funds to compensate all veterans in the Greater Luwero district, and the verification process has been completed to prevent fraudulent claims.

Recently, the State Minister in Charge of Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle, Alice Kaboyo, acknowledged that the special programs aimed at revitalizing districts in the triangle have not yet had the desired impact.

Kaboyo compared the progress in Luwero Triangle to other regions, such as Northern Uganda, Teso, and Karamoja, where special ministries were established later but have experienced greater development, despite Luwero’s significant role in bringing the government to power.

The last time Luwero hosted the Heroes’ Day function was in 2017 at St. Augustine Parish Grounds in Zirobwe sub county.

URN