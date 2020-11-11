Luwero candidates condemn violence as campaigns kickoff

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliamentary Candidates in Luwero started their campaign trail with a call to supporters to refrain from violence ahead of the 2021 general election.

The area witnessed chaotic turns on Monday as the anti-riot Police battled supporters of National Unity Platform-NUP who had gathered to see Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, on his way to West Nile. The NUP supporters also defaced posters of President Yoweri Museveni, NRM flagbearers, and NRM-leaning Independent candidates.

But the candidates have condemned the actions saying that this is a threat to free and fair elections. Katikamu North Independent Parliamentary Candidate Ronald Ndawula said that defacing opponents posters is a backward act especially happening at a time when leaders are supposed to be exchanging ideas for transforming their areas.

Ndawula also denied claims by NUP supporters that the police was favouring him and other NRM competitors against NUP candidates. He said that as an individual, he has avoided clashes by following all guidelines that were put in place by the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Health, to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

Prossy Najjuka, another independent candidate in the Luwero District Woman MP race asked residents to exercise tolerance among each other and vote for the best during polls. Najjuka, however, pleaded with Police to treat candidates fairly irrespective of their political affliation.

Zenar Nasur, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Luwero said that those who defaced President Yoweri Museveni’s posters are fearing defeat and think that they can make him less popular by removing the posters. Nasur adds that the act is illegal, asking the police to apprehend whoever is involved in such criminality.

Chris Johns Buwembo, the NUP LCIII candidate for Luwero town accuses the Police of favouring NRM supporters and candidates at the expense of the opposition. Buwembo also asked the Police to exercise professionalism and refrain from being partisan.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Commander says that Police is still hunting for people who defaced the posters and warned of prosecution against those who are committing the crime.

The Parliamentary Election Act stipulates that any person who maliciously defaces or removes or tears, any election poster of any nominated candidate commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding 600,000 Shillings or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

URN