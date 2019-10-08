Luweero Kadhi embarks on strengthening accountabilities in schools

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Ramadhan Nsanja, the Acting Kadhi Luweero Muslim District has issued guidelines aimed at strengthening accountability and streamlining operations of Muslim founded schools.

Under the new guidelines, all Muslim founded and government aided schools are required to open separate accounts for fees collected under the Parents Teacher’s Association and no money should be spent at source.

The school will retain 55% of all the PTA fees and remit 45% to the Muslim district foundation fees account as stipulated in Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC Education guidelines.

Head teachers are also required to present their budget and accountability for all funds received by the schools on termly basis so as to ensure proper utilization of funds.

Sheikh Nsanja says the Luweero Muslim District Executive and council have appointed an Education Committee under Professor Kaabi Lubega to ensure that schools adhere to the set guidelines.

According to Sheikh Nsanja, they have received reports indicating that head teachers have been receiving both Universal Primary Education and PTA funds but spend the money without involving the School Management or Finance committees.

He warns that head teachers who fail to abide by the set guidelines will be recommended for demotion or transfer from the school.

There are 36 Muslim founded government aided schools in Luweero district. Some of the head teachers told URN on condition of anonymity that they fear the guidelines may stir conflicts with their management committee because some of them don’t know their roles.

Others said they are not opposed to accountability since they have been reporting to the district but want the want the roles of each stakeholder clearly defined. Zenar Nasur, the Luweero District Education Secretary says the District Education officer and Inspectors recently met the Kadhi together with head teachers to sensitise them on their roles.

Nasur explains that the head teachers were told to account to the foundation bodies, saying this is provided for in the guidelines and don’t expect conflicts. She says previously head teachers were collecting fees and spend as they wish because the foundation bodies were not asking for account-abilities.

Boniface Ssentongo, the Luweero District Chairperson for Education has welcomed the new guidelines and asked the Kadhi to also interest the schools to hire bursars for easy fees collection as well as preparing accountability. Ssentongo says this will also help to end accusations of financial mismanagement against head teachers.

