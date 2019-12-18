Luweero district security issues guidelines to stop animal theft ahead of Xmas

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luweero District Security Committee and the Halal Office at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council have issued guidelines aimed improving meat handling and stem the increasing livestock theft ahead of Christmas season.

At least five cases of animal thefts are recorded each week in Luweero district. Kikyusa and Zirobwe sub counties have been identified among others as the gateway for animal thieves.

As result, Luweero District Security Committee and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council have issued guidelines to stem the thefts. The guidelines restrict the movement and their products beyond 7pm.

They also restrict the slaughter of animals before 6am and at only at gazetted abattoirs. Other guidelines include the registration and accreditation of slaughter officers to easily monitor their work.

Phoebe Namulindwa, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner says that a joint enforcement committee comprising off slaughter officers, Police and local leaders has been formed to ensure compliance with the guidelines ahead of the Christmas season.

Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Acting Kadhi Luweero Muslim District Kadhi, says the Halal office in the district have also introduced tags for easy identification of all accredited slaughter officers for easy identification.

He says the accreditation process is intended to get rid of fake slaughter officers who connive with thieves.

Dr. Aloysious Lumbuye, the Luweero District Veterinary Officer, says that apart from ensuring that all cattle traders have movement permits, Police must all ensure they respect animal rights.

Lumbuye explained that under the guidelines, trucks are expected to transport between 18-22 heads of cattle, directing that those who violate the guidelines be arrested.

Ahmed Musakana, the Luweero District Police Commander, says pledged their support to the Joint Enforcement Committee to ensure that animal thefts are averted during the season.

Cattle traders and butchers have welcomed the guidelines but asked Police to respond in time to cases of animal theft.

Musa Ssempagama, a cattle trader in Luweero town says the guidelines are timely. He blames traders who move animals at night for conniving with animals thieves.

Some cattle traders expressed skepticism on the enforcement of the guidelines, citing rampant corruption at local police stations.

******

URN