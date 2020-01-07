Lunatic Cuts marijuana seller to comma

Butambala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected lunatic has been killed at Kyabadaaza along the Kampala-Masaka highway in Budde Sub County in Butambala district after attacking a Marijuana vendor.

According to information obtained by URN, the suspected lunatic only identified as Robert Kayonza waylaid Vincent Serubowa on Monday and cut him several times.

Serubowa fought back with similar force and cut Kayonza to death before he was rushed to Gombe hospital in critical condition.

The deceased’s mother and residents, say Kayonza was once admitted at Butabika hospital but managed to escape and returned to the village.

It is alleged that the deceased sharpened a machete and hid in Serubowa’s banana plantation to execute his mission

Residents believe Kayonza is a victim of Mairungi and Marijuana abuse, which are grown in the area.

Police found plenty of marijuana, which had grown to window level behind Kayonza’s house during a search for exhibits from his home.

They uprooted some of the plants to the annoyance of the locals, who accused police of failure to control the cultivation of marijuana.

Katonga Region Police Spokesperson, Joseph Tulya, says that they are investigating the circumstances, under which the double tragedy happened.

Kayonza’a body was taken to Gombe hospital for postmortem before it is finally handed over to his relatives for burial.

******

URN