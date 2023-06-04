Lukwago threatens to sack town clerks for being redundant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called for the sacking of town clerks, saying that at the moment they are doing nothing.

Lukwago made the call during the state-on-city address where he highlighted challenges in the various sectors and critical interventions that need to be undertaken if the city’s transformation agenda is to become a reality.

Lukwago said that these town clerks are redundant because they are supposed to be accounting officers unfortunately at the moment in the division, they are now useless.

He said this is because they are acting as messengers yet the law confers on them powers of accounting officer.

Lukwago noted that he was very serious on this matter, threatening that they will chase away town clerks because they are useless.

“We shall look up your offices. If you continue acting as messengers, we shall come to the divisions and we will lock up your offices and tell you to go away because you are redundant, you are doing nothing,” he noted.