Lukwago asks MPs to reject UGX600Bn tondeka bus loan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago wants Parliament to reject government’s proposal to borrow Shillings 600 billion from Exim bank of India to finance the Tondeka Metro Bus Project.

The proposed principal public operator in Kampala Metropolitan area is expected to serve in collaboration with the Works and Transport and Uganda Development Corporation. It is expected to start operation on September 1st, 2020.

On Tuesday, the City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industry to present his views on the proposed greater Kampala mass transit bus service spear headed by the Works and Transport Ministry.

He explained that there is not adequate planning for the Tondeka Metro Bus Project, which will be implemented through Uganda Development Corporation (UDC). He also noted that the loan request is very exorbitant and more than double the KCCA budget.

Lukwago also disclosed that KCCA has been sidelined in the project, adding that he even doesn’t know those behind it. He also revealed to the committee that he hasn’t seen any write up regarding the project.

The Director of Pioneer Easy bus, Albert Muganga observed that the obligation of Government is to gazette bus stages and stops and support infrastructure for sustainable operation of city bus transport but not to provide funding.

He objected to the loan application, saying as Pioneer they have operated without a loan and support from government. The Committee Chair, Robert Kasule Ssebunya noted the government absence in the project.

He advised Government to take leadership of the bus system and attract more bus operators to ensure efficient service delivery in the sector.

URN