Lukwago asks gov’t to repeal KCCA Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago wants the government to repeal the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Act and enact another law that governs all cities in the country. He made the call while giving the state of Kampala city affairs address at City hall on Tuesday as provided for under section 11 of the KCCA Act, 2020 as amended.

Lukwago said that KCCA is faced with a governance challenge caused by the disorganization of its management and partly because of the inadequacy of the current law. He says for instance, although sections 6 and 50 of the KCCA Act vests the powers of levying and collecting tax in the City Council, there is ongoing activity to collect fees on behalf of KCCA without any supportive law.

KCCA resumed collection of the park user fees from public vehicles including taxis and buses this year using a circular issued by the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi in 2020. Lukwago has since opposed the move, saying that Kampala isn’t managed under the Ministry of Local Government. Lukwago wants of Kampala placed under the Ministry of Cities not the Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs.

He also questioned the size of the political structure in Kampala. Kampala comprises Central, Kawempe, Lubaga, Nakawa, and Makindye divisions, each with a mayor, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and City executive committee.

There are 461 councilors in Kampala, both at Division and KCCA (Lord Councillors), an increase from 258 during the 2016-2021 term. The number increased when the Electoral Commission created more electoral areas.

The city also has a Resident City Commissioner-RCC deputized by five Deputy Resident City Commissioners from each of the five divisions. Lukwago says these are so many subscribers not needed.

He specifically spoke of the Deputy RCCs whom he wondered what they do that the RCC can’t. He says the government needs a comprehensive approach to reduce government expenditure such that there are more funds for development projects.

Still, about the office of the RCC, Lukwago questioned why RCCs should be the head of security in Kampala. Section 72 subsection 1 of the KCCA Act mandates the RCC to represent the President and the government in the Authority, coordinate the administration of government services in the Authority, and act as chairperson of the Authority security committee.

Lukwago says the office of the RCC is a political one yet security issues are professional matters that require training. He therefore wants the office of the RCC to be separated from the security affairs of the city.

This was the first state of city affairs address delivered by the Lord Mayor since COVID-19 broke out in Uganda.

*****

URN