Luis Enrique makes three changes to Spain squad

MADRID, SPAIN | XINHUA | Spain coach Luis Enrique has made three changes to his squad to face Portugal in a friendly on October 7 and Switzerland and Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on October 10 and 13.

Luis Enrique has handed a first call up to Levante midfielder, Jose Campana, while recalling Dani Caballos (Arsenal) and Sergio Canales (Betis) to a 25-man squad.

He has also maintained Wolverhampton forward, Adama Traore in his squad, despite the striker, who was born close to Barcelona, also being called up by his parents’ homeland, Mali.

Adama had looked set to make his Spain debut in September, but never got to play after confusion over a PCR test for the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are confident he will decide to represent Spain rather than Mali.

Elsewhere Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno retains his place in the squad after an excellent start to the season, as does FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, who scored in the 4-0 defeat against the Ukraine a month ago. Meanwhile Mikel Oyarzabal is also recalled after he too had to drop out in September after testing positive for COVID-19.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simon.

Defenders: Jose Luis Gaya, Sergio Reguilon, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Sergio Ramos, Eric Garcia, Jesus Navas, Dani Carvajal.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Sergio Canales, Jose Campana, Dani Ceballos, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres.

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno, Adama Traore, Dani Olmo.

