Lugogo indoor Arena acquires generator

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council of Sports (NCS) has procured a generator for the Lugogo MTN Indoor Arena following power outages during night games.

Although the Arena is connected to the national grid, during night games, the frequent power blackouts have frustrated both players and fans. It has also caused embarrassment especially when hosting international games.

According to Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwal, the NCS General Secretary, the purchase of the 95 Million Shillings 62 KV Power Generator is significant. He says that for several years, the Arena lacked a generator, affecting several games and national events.

Ogwel also says that the procurement of the generator will help NCS secretariat isince several of its programs and administrative work has often been disrupted.

Arnold Katabi, the Vice President Marketing and Publicity with the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association- FUBA, says previously the basketball, volleyball, boxing, kickboxing, netball, badminton, Tennis fixtures have been greatly affected by the power outages.

According to Ogwel, all the eight federations that use the arena will have to contribute fuel to run the generator.

Justine Okiror, a volleyball and badminton fan says that this will make the games exciting since power interruptions will be no more. He says the power outages left the players and fans in suspense in the middle of tense games.

