Lubaga division unanimously approves executive committee members

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lubaga Division has today approved three members of the Division Executive Committee, a new unit of administration provided for under the 2019 KCCA Amendment Act

Those appointed, to join the five-member committee chaired by the Mayor deputized by the Deputy Mayor, are Henry Lutwama, the division’s youth councillor, Nateete parish’s Jackson Muwanga and Rose Namakula.

The committee is mandated with implementing Council programs and decisions, as well as monitoring sector performance. It is also in charge of presenting the annual KCCA budget to Council and assisting the Lord Mayor in the performance of his or her functions, which include initiating strategies and programmes for the development of the City.

The approved members have been assigned tasks linked to different issues handled by the division. Lutwama Henry will spearhead gender issues in the division, while Jackson Muwanga will head works issues in the division.

Lutwama says he will sit with other executive members to discuss gender priorities in the division and seek answers. He however singled out compensation of people living around Nalukolongo channel as the main issue he wants to address.

Jackson Muwanga, says he will seek for development of the road network in the division and the implementation of the expansion of Nalukolongo Channel as planned by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA. The expansion funded by the World Bank has not kicked off because of pending compensation issues.

Lubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo asked the members to commit to their work and deliver services to the people. She says that the division is too big but with the executive members, they now have more manpower in her office to conduct business in the division.

The Division speaker Musa Mbaziira also asked members of the executive to prove their worth as their tenure shall be short-lived. He says they need to prove to the people that it is relevant to have such offices in the division.

